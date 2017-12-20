WACO JH/HS students raise almost $3000.00 for Pennies for Parkview

Wayland, Iowa December 18, 2017

Ask WACO 7th -12th grade students what a penny bomb is. The chances are nearly all students will be able to

answer the question.

For two weeks, WACO students compete in a grade by grade “competition” to raise money for Parkview

Nursing Home residents in Wayland.

How does the fundraiser work? Students deposit silver coin and paper money as a positive amounts in their

grades locked, clear receptacle. All pennies count negative to the total money raised. In other words- your

grade wants silver and paper and not pennies. Each grade strategically selects another grade to deposit the

negative amount of pennies.. Thus, a penny bomb is born. Great strategy is involved as students “penny

bomb” other grades in attempt to lower their fundraising attempts. The penny bombs and donations come down

to the last seconds of the fundraiser.

Teens and Seniors are a great mix and this year the teens raised a total of $2987.45 dollars for the Senior

citizens at Parkview.

WACO’s student council hosts the fundraiser each year, and shops for gifts for the residents and presents a

check as well. This is one of the largest amounts the fundraiser has produced for the residents. In January,

Student Council members will present the gifts and the check to the residents.

The “winning” grade wins a pizza party. Winning has a different definition in this fundraiser.

The grades raised the following amounts:

8th grade $13.48

12th grade $28.94

11th grade $72.79

10th grade $587.11

9th grade $641.88

7th grade $1092.59