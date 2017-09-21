WACO Homecoming King and Queen selected

WACO High School Student Council hosted its traditional

Homecoming Boom Night celebration Wednesday, September 20th.

The 2017 Homecoming King and Queen were crowned; the traditional Glow Dance routine performed

by the Dance team; the Evolution of Dance; Boom Boom Volleyball game all took place. The Powder

Puff football game was cancelled due to lightning.

Congratulations to WACO’s 2017 Homecoming Queen and King. Queen Kiana Miller and King Beau

Beckler. Kiana is the daughter of Lisa and Matt Miller. Beau is the son of Crystal and Dean Beckler. Other

members of the Homecoming Court are: Briana Garcia, daughter of Rachel Roldan; Taylor Roth, daughter

of Nancy & Cary Roth; Cody Crawford, son of Michelle & Heath Boone and Jayme & Danny Crawford; and

Calvin Battle Jr., son of Calvin Battle and Kara Holland. (photos attached)

WACO Volleyball will compete on the road Thursday night in the SEI Conference tournament at Winfield Mt.

Union and the Homecoming Football game will be at 7:00 p.m. Friday night against English Valley. The

homecoming dance will follow for WACO students and approved guests.

The Homecoming Parade will be held Friday at 5:00 p.m. Student Council will be selling: foam fingers;

beaded necklaces; tattoos; spirit banners during the game. Supplies are limited. The Athletic Boosters will

be hosting their traditional menu items

###