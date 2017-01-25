WACO Foundation accepting Distinguished Graduate NominationsWritten by Theresa Rose on January 25, 2017
WACO Foundation accepting Distinguished Graduate Nominations
Wayland, Iowa January 25, 2017: WACO Community School District Foundation would
like to remind the public of the deadline for nominations for the WACO Distinguished
Graduate Award is March 15th.
The criteria for nominees are:
1. Graduate of high school in the WACO Community School District. This includes the high
schools of Crawfordsville, Olds and Wayland.
2. Accomplishment of significant achievement or contribution. (Ex: Career, country
community, mankind.)
Nomination forms are available at: http://tinyurl.com/wacofoundation2017
The selected recipient will be awarded at WACO Class of 2017 graduation ceremony held on
May 14, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Past Recipients include:
Mark Kaufman, 1982
Jeff Swartzendruber, 1973
Emil Schlatter, 1964
Christian Wyse, 1961
Dan Reschly, 1962
Scott Swan, 1986
Chanda Griessel, 1989
Virgil Peterson, 1923
John Cochran Wooley, 1901
Greg Gowey, 1977
Carmine Boal, 1974
###