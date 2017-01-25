WACO Foundation accepting Distinguished Graduate Nominations

WACO Foundation accepting Distinguished Graduate Nominations

Wayland, Iowa January 25, 2017: WACO Community School District Foundation would

like to remind the public of the deadline for nominations for the WACO Distinguished

Graduate Award is March 15th.

The criteria for nominees are:

1. Graduate of high school in the WACO Community School District. This includes the high

schools of Crawfordsville, Olds and Wayland.

2. Accomplishment of significant achievement or contribution. (Ex: Career, country

community, mankind.)

Nomination forms are available at: http://tinyurl.com/wacofoundation2017

The selected recipient will be awarded at WACO Class of 2017 graduation ceremony held on

May 14, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Past Recipients include:

Mark Kaufman, 1982

Jeff Swartzendruber, 1973

Emil Schlatter, 1964

Christian Wyse, 1961

Dan Reschly, 1962

Scott Swan, 1986

Chanda Griessel, 1989

Virgil Peterson, 1923

John Cochran Wooley, 1901

Greg Gowey, 1977

Carmine Boal, 1974

###