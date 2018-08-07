WACO eRegistration is now open

WACO eRegistration is now open. Visit www.wacocsd.org to login today. Please complete registration prior to the first day of school, Thursday, August 23rd. Full day classes on Friday, August 24th. New students to WACO CSD need to visit the building office during business hours: Monday- Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Families that do not have computer/internet access may visit the JH/HS in Wayland, during business hours to complete eRegistration in the Innovation Lab.