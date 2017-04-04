WACO Elementary and WMU Schools Present A Joint Art Show!!!

An Art Show for K-6th WACO students and WMU 6th-12th Students is on display at the Henry County Courthouse, in Mt. Pleasant.Artwork can be viewed during business hours (courthouse hours Mon-Fri 8:00am-4:30pm) During the whole month of April, Monday, April 3rd- Sunday, April 30th. An Art Reception for all family and friends of the artists will be held on Sunday, April 30th from 2:00pm-4:00pm at the courthouse. Refreshments will be served. Questions? contact Mrs. Scott at WACO Elementary or Mrs. Riley at WMU School. Please come out and support our local young artists.