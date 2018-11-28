WACO Certified Enrollment numbers show an increase of 2.2 students over last year.

WACO Community School District also saw a 10 student jump in students who have chosen to open

enroll into the District. WACO Jr. Sr. High School Principal Tim Bartels stated “Anytime we get

the opportunity to see enrollment numbers grow is a positive thing. Ultimately our number one

goal is to provide the best education possible, and our staff, administration, and community is

committed to meeting the needs of students and families.” He also stated that since the WACO

Community School District implemented the innovative 4-Day School Week that there has been

a consistent closing of the gap between students who open enroll in versus students who open

enroll out. “In the 13/14 school year WACO had 25.5 more students open enroll out than in. This

year that gap has shrunk to 2.2 students.” Bartels continued, “this is my first year at WACO, but

just walking in I could tell that this is a special place with a veteran staff who are committed to

continual improvement. This is a people first environment and that makes for exciting times.”