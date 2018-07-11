WACO Back to School Information

WACO CSD will begin classes for the 2018-19 school year on Thursday, August 23rd. Full

day classes will be in session on Friday, August 24th.

eRegistration opening will be announced in early August via email, School Social Media,

and the school website. Registration information will be mailed to addresses on file in late

July.

Any new students to the District should contact WACO Central Office at 319-256-6201 for

registration information.

Elementary Back to School Night will be held on Tuesday, August 21st from 5:30 p.m. –

6:30 p.m. Elementary students should bring their school supplies and meet their teachers.

7th grade Orientation, including parents, will be held Tuesday, August 21st from 7:00 p.m. –

8:00 p.m. in the High School Library.

Students, parents, emergency contacts, and caretakers: please sign up for WACO School

Alerts to be notified of school changes due to weather. Sign up is available at:

www.wacocsd.org . Select WACO School Alert System under the Parent Information Section

of the site. Also, keep tuned to KILJ FM 105.5 and KILJ AM 1130 for information and weather related announcements regarding WACO.