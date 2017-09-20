WACO Alumni Gifts Athletic Training and Community Fitness Center

Wayland, Iowa September 19, 2017: The WACO Community School District Foundation will

receive a donation from the Mark and Mary Ann Kaufman Foundation for the purpose of constructing

a 9,544 sq foot Athletic Training and Fitness Center on the WACO campus in Wayland.

The Kaufman Athletic Training and Fitness Center will offer:

● weight room

● community fitness center

● locker rooms

● coaches offices

● Athletic Trainer office

The project is expected to be completed by August 2018. The facility will be the official Athletic

Training facility for the Warriors and The Fitness Center will offer membership opportunities to the

community. The project is fully supported by the Mark and Mary Ann Kaufman Foundation.

WACO CSD Superintendent Mr. Jeff Dicks voiced appreciation regarding the donation. “ “The

opportunity this provides for our students, athletes and the community is unprecedented”. This facility

will set WACO CSD apart from most districts in the area and the state in terms of space available per

student and community members.”

WACO School Board President Mr. Tim Graber commented, “Mr. and Mrs. Kaufman understand the

importance of giving back. We’re thankful that WACO and the community have been gifted such an

important asset to the district and the community. This definitely puts WACO on the map.”

Mr. Kaufman is a 1982 graduate of WACO High School. He obtained his M.S. in Exercise and Sports

Sciences from the University of Arizona in 1988, and received a B.S. in Physical Therapy from

Northwestern University in 1989. Mr. Kaufman also received a B.S. In Athletic Training and Physical

Education from the University of Iowa in 1986. Kaufman is the Chief Executive Officer and President

of Athletico Ltd. Athletico has 380 physical therapy location across the United States.

