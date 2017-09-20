WACO Alumni Gifts Athletic Training and Community Fitness CenterWritten by Theresa Rose on September 20, 2017
WACO Alumni Gifts Athletic Training and Community Fitness Center
Wayland, Iowa September 19, 2017: The WACO Community School District Foundation will
receive a donation from the Mark and Mary Ann Kaufman Foundation for the purpose of constructing
a 9,544 sq foot Athletic Training and Fitness Center on the WACO campus in Wayland.
The Kaufman Athletic Training and Fitness Center will offer:
● weight room
● community fitness center
● locker rooms
● coaches offices
● Athletic Trainer office
The project is expected to be completed by August 2018. The facility will be the official Athletic
Training facility for the Warriors and The Fitness Center will offer membership opportunities to the
community. The project is fully supported by the Mark and Mary Ann Kaufman Foundation.
WACO CSD Superintendent Mr. Jeff Dicks voiced appreciation regarding the donation. “ “The
opportunity this provides for our students, athletes and the community is unprecedented”. This facility
will set WACO CSD apart from most districts in the area and the state in terms of space available per
student and community members.”
WACO School Board President Mr. Tim Graber commented, “Mr. and Mrs. Kaufman understand the
importance of giving back. We’re thankful that WACO and the community have been gifted such an
important asset to the district and the community. This definitely puts WACO on the map.”
Mr. Kaufman is a 1982 graduate of WACO High School. He obtained his M.S. in Exercise and Sports
Sciences from the University of Arizona in 1988, and received a B.S. in Physical Therapy from
Northwestern University in 1989. Mr. Kaufman also received a B.S. In Athletic Training and Physical
Education from the University of Iowa in 1986. Kaufman is the Chief Executive Officer and President
of Athletico Ltd. Athletico has 380 physical therapy location across the United States.
###