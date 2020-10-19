W-MU, Mediapolis Volleyball Advance After First Round Cancellations

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The Winfield-Mount Union and Mediapolis’ volleyball teams, both scheduled to open their postseason pushes tonight, will now have to wait after cancellations by Hillcrest Academy and Danville, respectively.

Winfield-Mount Union, 21-6 (8-0 SEISC-North), was scheduled to open against Hillcrest tonight.

They’ll auto-advance to the second round where they will get either Wapello or Burlington-Notre Dame, who play tonight in Burlington.

Meanwhile in Class 2A, Mediapolis will auto-advance after Danville was forced to cancel.

The Bullettes, who enter the post-season 8-20, will travel to West Branch now on Wednesday.

New London-Moulton-Udell is still scheduled to be played this evening.

You can listen to that game on KILJ-FM with coverage starting at 7:00 p.m.