Vote recounts requested in Iowa House District 55 and 82

(this is the second correction from the Secretary of State’s office)



DES MOINES – Recounts have been requested in the Iowa House District 55 and 82 elections. House District 55 comprises parts of Clayton, Fayette and Winneshiek counties. Recounts were requested in Clayton and Winneshiek counties only. Following the official canvass of votes by all three counties, Republican Michael Bergan leads Democrat Kayla Koether by seven votes, 6,919-6912. Koether, the challenger, requested the recounts.

House District 82 encompasses all of Davis and Van Buren counties, and part of Jefferson County. Republican Jeff Shipley leads Democrat Phil Miller by 34 votes, 6,111-6,077. Miller, the incumbent, filed a recount request in Jefferson County only.

The State of Iowa has no automatic provision for a recount. However, a candidate may file for one.

The recounts shall be conducted in each county by a three-person board, consisting of a designee of the candidate requesting the recount, a designee of the apparent winning candidate, and a person chosen jointly by those members. The board can decide whether the ballots will be recounted by hand or by voting equipment. Recounts are open to the public.

The time and locations of the recounts in each county is yet to be determined.