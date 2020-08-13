Vote for Local Team for Peoples Choice in the Governor’s Charity Steer Show

Vote for Local Team for Peoples Choice in the Governor’s Charity Steer ShowWritten by Theresa Rose on August 13, 2020
The Annual Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show and Auction will take place Saturday, August 15th, 2020, 3:05 pm in Ames at the Jeff & Deb Hansen Ag Learning Center.
Twenty-five steers from across the state will compete for the championship designation, showmanship honors, and the People’s Choice award. The steers have been raised by Iowa youth involved in the cattle industry, and celebrities will accompany the young steer owners in the ring. Immediately following the competition, the steers will be sold at auction with proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa. Last year’s auction raised more than $284,000.
District 20 Cattlemen’s Association will be represented by John Kuhens, Retired KILJRadio Host and exhibitor Aer’Ronne Johnson of Mount Pleasant and Hillsboro showing “Charcoal.”
Since its inception in 1983, the Governor’s Charity Steer Show has generated over $3.8 million (equivalent to more than 270,000 nights stays) in support of Iowa’s Ronald McDonald House chapters. During that same time, nearly 48,000 Iowa families have been served. Additionally, another 8,000 families coming from all 50 states and more than 60 foreign countries have used the Iowa facilities.
Pictures and bios of all 23 teams have been posted on the Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show Facebook page.
People’s Choice Award
Help select the 2020 Governor’s Charity Steer Show People’s Choice Award by participating in the online voting process via Facebook. Vote for the sponsor, celebrity, and youth exhibitor of your choice by liking that team’s picture on the original post on the Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show Facebook page. Each picture like equals one point and each share on the respective picture will count as two points for that team.
- One like = one point
- One share = two points
- The first round of voting will conclude Friday evening
- The top two teams with the most votes on Friday evening by 5 p.m. will proceed on to a second round of voting.
- The second round of voting will start Friday evening at 7 p.m. and will conclude when the show starts at 3:05 p.m. on Saturday
- The winner will be announced during the show on Saturday
- The People’s Choice winner will not be eligible for the Champion steer or Showmanship selections.
In 1983, the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association joined forces with Governor Terry Branstad and organized the Governor’s Charity Steer Show (GCSS). At the Governor’s request, the designated charity for the first-time event was the Ronald McDonald Houses of Iowa. Houses are now located in Des Moines, Iowa City and Sioux City. These facilities house the family members of seriously ill children being treated in area hospitals.