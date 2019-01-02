Vivian M. Rinaberger

Vivian M. Rinaberger, 84, formerly of Cantril, Iowa passed away on December 31, 2018 at Granger Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granger, Iowa. She was born on March 20, 1934 in Cantril, Iowa to Ralph and Helen Weir Jamison. She grew up in Cantril and graduated from Cantril High School. Vivian married C. Philip “Phil” Rinaberger in Cantril on December 18, 1955. He preceded her in death on April 28, 1994.

Vivian was a homemaker, but also worked a few places along the way including the drug store in Cantril and Pella WIndows. She was a member of the Friends of the Cedar Rapids Public Library and founder and president of the Cedar Rapids Postcard Club. Vivian enjoyed visiting the Dutchman’s Store, organizing the Cantril School Reunions and had a collection of articles and other historical information about Cantril, Iowa.

She is survived by a daughter, Karen (Tim) Bunch of Carbondale, Colorado; three grandchildren, Phil (Shannon) Easton of St. Marys, Iowa, Ashley (Glenn) Holland of Kansas City, Missouri, John Bunch of Martensdale, Iowa; two great-grandchildren, Athena and Finley Easton; a step-sister, Marcia (Joe) McLeland; two sisters-in-law, Barb Jamison of Fairfield, Iowa, Irene Jamison of Lawton, Oklahoma; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Willa Jamison; husband, Phil Rinaberger; a granddaughter, Ginney Easton; and three brothers, Craig Jamison, Robert Jamison, and Harold Jamison.

Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Cantril, Iowa with Rev. Donna Olinger officiating. A visitation will be on Saturday, January 5, 2019 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. A memorial in Vivian’s honor has been established to the Friends of the Cedar Rapids Public Library and may be left at the funeral home or mailed c/o Karen Bunch 401 E. 8th St, Suite 214-878, Sioux Falls, SD 57103.