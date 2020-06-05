Virtual Spring Field Day Webinar Series to be hosted June 23 – 26

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Iowa – Farmers, ag professionals, and other interested parties are invited to participate in a virtual field day webinar series being hosted by Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach in conjunction with the Southeast Iowa Agricultural Research Association from June 23 to June 26.

“Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, this virtual field day webinar series is being offered in replace of the annual spring face-to-face spring field day that is held at the ISU Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm,” said Virgil Schmitt, ISU extension field agronomist. “COVID-19 hasn’t stopped the growing season and we are adapting our typical field day to the situation.”

Each webinar will start at 8:00 a.m. with a 20 minutes discussion on the topic of the day with time for a question and answers session at the end. Sessions will be limited to 30 minutes.

Topics to be featured each day of the webinar series are listed below.

June 23: “Southeast Iowa Research Farm and Crop Update” with Cody Schneider and Myron Rees, Research farm co-managers

June 24: “Utilizing Tile Drainage to Better Manage Nitrogen and Improve Corn Yields” with Mike Castellano, professor, Agronomy (0.5 SWM)

June 25: “Late Season Field Scouting with UAVs” with Matt Darr, professor, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering and Ryan Bergman, program coordinator, Agricultural Biosystems Engineering (0.5 CM)

June 26: “Multi-tactic Approaches to Manage Herbicide Resistance” with Prashant Jha, Extension weed management specialist (0.5 PM)

This webinar series is free and open to anyone. The webinar will be offered through ZOOM. While there is no charge to attend, registration is required and can be completed by going to http://www.aep.iastate.edu/serf. After registering, participants will receive an email with instructions and a link for joining the webinar series. Once you register, you will be able to watch any or all the webinars.

Participants may join through their web browser, mobile phone, or tablet. Participants will need to download a free app prior to joining. Pre-registration is required and will be available until the webinar series begins. Participants should join the webinar at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure connections and software is working correctly.

If you cannot attend the live webinar, a recording of each session will be posted for viewing as soon as they are available on the ISU Extension and Outreach Crops Team YouTube Channel. Also, Certified Crop Advisors can earn continuing education units (CEU’s) by participating in the live webinars.

For more information, questions or if you need assistance with registration please contact ISU Extension and Outreach field agronomists Rebecca Vittetoe at 319-653-4811, or rka8@iastate.edu; Virgil Schmitt at 563-263-5701, or vschmitt@iastate.edu; or Josh Michel at 319-523-2371, or jmichel@iastate.edu.