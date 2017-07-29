Virginia Ruth McCabe

Virginia Ruth McCabe, 90, of New London, died Friday, July 28, 2017 at Danville Care Center. The service for Virginia McCabe will be Tuesday at 10 am at Elliott Chapel, New London with Pastor Rod Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at Burge Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon Monday with the family greeting friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. Because of her love of Christmas the family requests Christmas attire. A memorial has been established to Children’s Miracle Network.