Virginia M. Moore, 94, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Henry County Health Center.

A visitation will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel where the family will receive friends. A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Finley Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Lindsey Ford officiating. Inurnment will be at the Oregon Township Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be given to the Finley Chapel United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowellchapel.com.

Born March 25, 1925, in Washington County, Virginia Mae was the daughter of Clark T. and Margaret C. (Koehler) Hopping. She began her education at country school then graduated from Washington High School in 1943. Virginia worked a couple of years as a machinist at Washington Manufacturing, Washington, IA before her marriage. On October 20, 1946, she married Lawrence F. Moore in Ainsworth, IA. Virginia and Lawrence owned and operated a truck stop and restaurant at the corner of highways 92 and 218 from 1946-1952. They then moved to a farm in the Finley Church area where they lived for over 42 years. In 1993 they moved to Mt. Pleasant.

Virginia was a farm and housewife, and a loving mother. She was a member of Finley Chapel United Methodist Church, the Olds American Legion Auxiliary, V.F.W. Auxiliary, and a pinochle group. Virginia loved camping. She helped organize a local Huntsman group, and was active in Good Sam’s Club, Winnebago Club, of which she served as secretary and treasurer, and National Campers and Hikers Club for which she was also treasurer.

Survivors include her five children, Thomas (Joyce) Moore and Bruce Moore, all of Mt. Pleasant, IA, Kathy (Richard) Schenk of Washington, IA, Rennie (Deborah) Moore of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and Sherry (Jim) Tibbs of Grandview, MO; one sister, Shirley Conry of Washington, IA; forty-six grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lawrence; a son, Terry and his wife, Vickie; a foster son, Bill Mattocks; a brother, Robert Hopping; a sister, Margaret “Peg” Reed; three grandsons, Michael Johnson, Brian Mattocks, and Bob Mattocks; a great-granddaughter, Lauren Sammons; and a great-great-granddaughter, Nora Moore.