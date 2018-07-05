Virginia Kinney

Virginia Kinney, age 88 formerly of Columbus Junction, died Wednesday July 4, 2018 at Sunrise Terrace Care Center in Winfield. The daughter of Isaac “Ike” and Gladys (Dempsey) Thacker, she was born August 18, 1929 in Burlington. On August 18, 1956 she married Leroy “Jiggs” Kinney at Nashua, Iowa; he died June 6, 2006. She graduated from high school and attended Parsons College for a teaching degree. She taught at Wyman and later Winfield. She was a member of the Belgian Draft Horse assocation.

Survivors include one niece Lori Shoultz of Winfield; a great niece and great nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one brother Dick Thacker.

Visitation will be Monday July 9, 2018 at the Honts Funeral Home in Winfield from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Columbus City Cemetery, with Rev. Beth Briggs officiating. A general memorial has beenestablished.