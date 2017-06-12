Virginia Elaine Helphrey Riepe

Virginia Elaine Helphrey Riepe, 92, of New London, died Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Specialty Care of New London. The funeral service for Mrs. Riepe will be held Tuesday, June 13, at 1:00 PM at Elliott Chapel, New London. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM at the chapel with the family present to greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Trinity Cemetery, rural Mt. Union. Memorials have been established for Hope Haven and New London Specialty Care.