Virgie Lovetta Laughlin, 82, of Davenport, formerly of New London, died Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at Good Samaritan Home, Davenport. The funeral service for Virgie Laughlin will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, March 20, 2017 at Elliott Chapel, New London. Pastor Rod Cooper will officiate. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM with the family present to greet friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery of Henry County. A memorial has been established for Good Samaritan Society, Davenport, Iowa.