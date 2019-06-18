Violet Stafford

Violet Stafford, 97, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Park Place Elder Living.

A combined memorial service for Robert and Violet will be held at a date to be arranged. Inurnment will be in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church.

Born June 25, 1921, in West Branch, Iowa, Violet Amelia Stafford was the daughter of Jens C. and Mary (Christensen) Sorensen. She graduated from West Branch High School in 1938. On July 24, 1940, at the Little Brown Church, in Nashua, Iowa, Violet married Robert Stafford. He preceded her in death on October 11, 2018.

The Staffords lived in Tipton, IA for 25 years, prior to moving to Mt. Pleasant in 1971. Violet worked as a secretary for the Mt Pleasant Community Schools, where she connected with many children over the years. She retired in 1986. Violet was a member of First United Methodist Church in Mt Pleasant.

Violet is survived by one son, Dr. Richard (Carole) Stafford of Niskayuna, NY; one daughter-in-law, Vicki Stafford of San Clemente, CA; four grandsons, Jay Stafford, Thomas Stafford, John Stafford and Benjamin Stafford; and seven great-grandchildren, Nathan, Ella, Graham, Wren, Luke, Antigone and Simon.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Robert; a son, Dr. Jerald Robert Stafford; two brothers, Manley Sorensen and Herbert Sorensen; and a half-sister Connie Nielsen.