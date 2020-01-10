Viola Irene Hunold

Viola Irene Hunold, 86, of Houghton, Iowa, passed away at 6:03 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.

Born September 29, 1933 in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Bernard and Eleanor (Kruegar) Menke. In 1952, she married Adrian Hunold. They later divorced. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her three sons: Paul Hunold of Donnellson, Iowa, Mark (Judy) Hunold of West Point, Iowa and Dale (Leasa) Hunold of Blossom, Texas; one daughter: Diane Hunold Shelman of Detroit, Texas; ten grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; four sisters: Lorene Fedler of West Point, Iowa, LaVerne Jacobsmeier of Houghton, Iowa, Florence Thompson of Houghton, Iowa and Marilyn Meyerhoff of Mesa, Arizona; two sisters-in-law: Florence Menke of Salem, Iowa and Janet Holterhaus of West Point, Iowa. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son: Joseph Hunold; three brothers: Willis Menke, LeRoy Menke and Edwin Menke; two sisters-in-law: Nellie Menke and Dorita Menke.

Viola was a graduate of St. James Catholic School. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, the Altar and Rosary Society of the church and the Mt. Pleasant Moose Club. She worked as a secretary of St. John’s and St. James Catholic Churches. Viola enjoyed dancing, playing cards and dominoes, fishing and embroidering. Spending time with her family was of utmost importance to her.

Friends may call after 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton, Iowa, where the family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 3:00 p.m. and a Christian Wake Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. that evening at the church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at St. John’s Catholic Church with Father Bruce DeRammelaere as Celebrant.

Burial will be at St. James Cemetery in St. Paul, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established in her memory to St. John’s Catholic Church or St. James Cemetery.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.