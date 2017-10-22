Vilsacks Honored at IWU Ball

Former Secretary of Agriculture and Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack and his wife Christie each received the Iowa Wesleyan Presidential Medal for Outstanding Merit at Saturday night’s Purple and White Ball in Mt. Pleasant. The Vilsacks, who still call Mt. Pleasant home, received the awards from IWU president Steve Titus. The honor was established in 2015 to recognized distinguished individuals who have made an extraordinary impact. President Titus also announced the couple will lead and chair the local University’s new planning commission.