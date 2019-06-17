Victor Munford

Victor Duane Munford, 84, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 8:50 p.m. Sunday June 16, 2019, at his home.

He was born on February, 26, 1935 in Clark County, Missouri, the son of Victor Frederick and Maude Nadine (Carlstead) Munford. On June 7, 1958 he married Barbara Ann Philp at the Embury United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife: Barbara; five sons: Sidney Alan Munford (Gisselle) of Independence, Iowa, Martin John Munford (Grettel) of Farmington, Iowa, Jason Clark Munford (Gloria) of Jacksonville, Florida, Joseph Duane Munford (Carol) of Des Moines, Iowa, Justin Charles Munford (Trulie) of Montrose, Iowa; one daughter: Laura May Story (Mark) of Bonaparte, Iowa; nineteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, with one on the way; one brother: Robert L . Munford of Wasilla, Alaska.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Duane attended college at Parson College in Fairfield, Iowa and at Northeast Missouri State Teachers College in Kirksville, Missouri. He was a Farmer and retired rural mail carrier. Duane was a member of Embury United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 231 and Subic Bay Marines. He served in the Korean Conflict as a Corporal in the Marines from November 1954 to September 1957. He loved farming and his family. Duane also enjoyed baseball, collecting arrowheads, raising watermelons and strawberries.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, where the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Embury Methodist Church, rural Donnellson with Reverend Lanette Van officiating.

Burial will be at Green Glade Cemetery in Farmington, Iowa with full Military Rites by the Farmington American Legion Post 231.

Memorials have been established in his memory for the Embury Endowment fund or the Farmington EMT’s.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com. Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements.