Victim Identified in Keokuk Homicide

KEOKUK, Iowa – Lori Lynn Williams, 54, has been identified as the victim of the homicide currently being investigated by the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Keokuk Police Department. Williams is the mother of the suspect, Devan Williams, and both resided at 222 Concert Street. Autopsy results are pending and until the results are known, no additional information will be provided as to the cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing.