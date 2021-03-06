Vickie A. Randolph

Vickie A. Randolph, 67, of Keosauqua, Iowa, passed away at 8:32 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at her home.

She was born on February, 24, 1954, in Farmington, Iowa, the daughter of E. Paul and Ella Mae (Shuler) Jenkins. On August 26, 1972, she married B. David Randolph in Farmington, Iowa. He preceded her in death on September 28, 2011.

Survivors include her son: Caleb (Kelli) Randolph of Queen City, Missouri; two grandchildren: Kegan and Cadie Randolph; two brothers: Carroll L. (Claudelle) Jenkins of Tennessee and Melvin (Samantha) Jenkins of Arkansas; two sisters: Marie (Rudd) Toothacre of Washington and Nelma (Milo) Hammond of Arkansas; two brothers-in-law: John (Jodi) Randolph of Tennessee and Jim Randolph of Iowa; three sisters-in-law: Vera Jenkins of Illinois, Rosemary Randolph of Iowa and Susan (Craig) Krebill of Donnellson, Iowa. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews all loved by Aunt Vickie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: David; brothers: Ottis and James Jenkins; father and mother-in-law: Stanley and Tracy Randolph.

Vickie was a graduate of Harmony High School. She worked as a medical assistant/pharmacy tech for Lee Pharmacy in Keosauqua. She was a member of the Bonaparte Baptist Church and Community Bible Study of Fort Madison. Vickie enjoyed being with family and friends, teaching, sharing and encouraging all in the love of Jesus.

Family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Farmington Baptist Church in Farmington.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Farmington Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Caston officiating. After her funeral, the service will be posted on her obituary page under her “Tribute Wall” at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

Burial will be at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington.

Memorials have been established in her memory for or the Bonaparte Baptist Youth Group.

