Veteran’s Monument Engraving Information

Just a reminder that applications for veteran’s names to be included on the Henry County Veteran’s Monument, need to be received and approved by September 1st – in order for new engravings to be included by this Veterans Day. The Henry County Veteran’s Memorial is located on the yard of the Henry County Courthouse

In order to qualify to have an honorably discharged veteran’s name on the monument, the veteran must meet one of the following criteria.

1) Be born in Henry County

2) Have entered the service from Henry County, or

3) Have lived in Henry County for 10 years or more.

A copy of the veteran’s DD – 214 discharge paper and $75.00 must accompany the application. Forms may be obtained from any Henry County funeral home.