Veronda Janette Pickle, 75, of New London, died Saturday, January 14, 2017 at her home. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 17 beginning at noon at Elliott Chapel, New London, with the family present to receive friends from 5 -8 PM. The funeral service for Veronda J. Pickle will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 18, at Elliott Chapel with Reverend Marianne Wilcox officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

