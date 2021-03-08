Vernon K. Steffensmeier

Vernon K. Steffensmeier, 90, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 4:45 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at his home in West Point.

He was born on October 26, 1930, in West Point, Iowa, the son of Leonard and Caroline (Rippenkroeger) Steffensmeier. On October 13, 1957, he married Phyllis Schierbrock at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point. She preceded him in death on December 6, 1987.

He is survived by two sons: David J. (Carrie) Steffensmeier of Nauvoo, Illinois and Michael G. Steffensmeier of Duluth, Georgia; three grandchildren: Holly (Jonathon) Thompson, Kara Tweedy and Morgan (Jason) Gonzales; seven great grandchildren: Chase, Noah, Zac and Quinn Thompson, Charlotte Tweedy, Lonzo and Sienna Gonzalez; two sisters-in-law: Rita Steffensmeier and Betty Frey. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Phyllis; daughter-in-law: Jeanne; grandson: Adam; brothers: Elmer, John and Carl and one sister: Mary in infancy.

Vernon served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked as a pipe fitter at J.I. Case. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point, the Knights of Columbus and the West Point American Legion Holtz – Geers Post #668. He served on the West Point City Council and was in the West Point Bowling Hall of Fame. Vernon enjoyed bowling, gardening and making wine. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye fan.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point where the family will meet with friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Knights of Columbus rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point with Father Dennis Hoffman as celebrant. Mass will be lived streamed on the church Facebook page and following the service, will be posted to his “Tribute Wall” on his obituary page at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point with full military rites presented by the West Point American Legion Holtz – Geers Post #668.

Memorials have been established in his memory for Holy Trinity Catholic Schools or St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.