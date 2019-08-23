Vernon Chris Leichty

Vernon Chris Leichty, 81, went to be with his Heavenly Father Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

Funeral services have been set for 11:00 AM Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Bethel Church with Pastor Curt Kuhns officiating. A private graveside for anyone who considers themselves family will be held prior to the service. A memorial fund has been established for the ministry of Lara Hochstetler ministering with Syrian refugees in the Middle East with Cedar’s Network. Please make checks payable to the Bethel Church, designating the Vernon Leichty Memorial fund. Beatty Funeral Home is assisting the family.

He is missed dearly by the love of his life and amazing chef of all of his favorite foods, his wife of 55 years, Karen Leichty. They married on December 21, 1963 and started building a life together centered around Jesus.

Born on May 26, 1938, in Wayland, Iowa, Vernon always joked that he was a ‘38 model. A lifelong resident of Iowa— (and the reason his grandchildren couldn’t wait to hop in the car and make a trip to “God’s Country”)— he worked construction and later became a farmer, always working hard, with a love and deep appreciation for the land that God gave him.

Vernon’s life was centered around the Lord, his family, and his friends. “Church, family, friends,” as he always said. His family will miss seeing the strong leader of their faith and family reading his Bible first thing in the morning, the ornery grin & hearty laugh he made after he riled up the dogs or cracked a quick-witted joke, his kind (sometimes mischievous) eyes, watching him walk out to his shop, his requests for another slice of whatever delicious dessert grandma whipped up, his delegation of getting work done around the farm & making sure to help anyone who needed a hand, watching football games with him, his requests for chiclets, a cherry mash, pork rinds or circus peanuts, his invitation to come to coffee with him and his friends, his goodnight kisses to his great-grandchildren, the love we could all feel when he looked at Grandma, and the sparkle in his eye while watching his family gathered in his home.

But we rejoice in knowing he is joyfully walking the streets of gold, stopping to crack jokes and make friends, and rocking heaven with laughter.

Missing his strong faith, his ornery smile with one dimple, and his quick-witted jokes are his children Mark Leichty, Valerie Allenbrand (and her husband, Steve Allenbrand), Mike Leichty (and his wife, Annelise Leichty), David Leichty (and his wife, Michelle Leichty), and Tim Leichty. He was also blessed with 10 grandchildren (Kisha, Brittany, Jasmine, Karlyn, Devin, Nolan, Rachel, Cordell, Noah and Isaac) and two great-grandchildren (Henry & Annabelle), who were even more blessed to have had even a little bit of time with their sweet Grandpa/Grandpa-Great.

Also missing their wonderful brother are his siblings and their families: (sister in law) Dorothy Leichty, Alice Roth, Clarence Leichty (and his wife, Julie), Jeanene Roth, Ron Leichty (and his wife, Karen), and Leland Leichty (and his wife, Esther).



Waiting in heaven with open arms for him: his parents Herman and Florence (Christner) Leichty, older brother James Leichty and his brothers-in-law Mel Roth and Herb Roth.