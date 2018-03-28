Vern Peterson

Vern A. Peterson, 95, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Arbor Court.

Open visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 2, 2018, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. The family will not be present. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Olson ~ Powell Memorial Chapel. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the funeral service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at the Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery with military rites provided by the Henry County Honor Guard. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to HCI Care Services of Mt. Pleasant or Hope Haven of Burlington.