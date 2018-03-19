Vern Peebler

Vern H. Peebler, 96, of Ft. Madison, IA, died Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant, IA.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Born December 11, 1921, in Libertyville, IA, Vern Hale was the son of Fred and Nelle Hale Peebler. He attended country school near Libertyville and graduated from Libertyville High School. On August 10, 1941, Vern married Mary Jo Duvall in Fairfield, IA.

During World War II, Vern was a mechanic stationed in Texas with the United States Army Air Corp. Following his discharge, he moved to Fairfield, where he was a farm hand. In 1960, Vern moved to Ft Madison and has lived there ever since. He became a union carpenter and worked mostly in the Midwest.

A member of the Carpenter’s Union, Vern liked to travel and go to flea markets. He enjoyed coin collecting, hunting, and tinkering in his garage.

Along with his loving wife, Mary Jo, of 76 years, Vern is survived by a daughter, Carrie Herring of Ft. Madison; a son, Eric (Tyffanie Kalina) Peebler of Ft. Madison; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Vern was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Sam Peebler; and two brothers, Bob Peebler and Ed Peebler.