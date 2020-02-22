Verda M. Boley

Verda M. Boley, 99, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, formerly of Hillsboro, IA, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Park Place Elder Living in Mt. Pleasant.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Hillsboro Baptist Church, in Hillsboro, IA with Chaplain Gordon Hawkins officiating. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow at Hillsboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts of love and friendship be given to Hillsboro Baptist Church or Hillsboro Fire Department. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.