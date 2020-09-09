Verbal Altercation Leads to Charges

On September 8, at approximately 5:33AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call indicating a verbal altercation was taking place in the 1200-grid of 126th. After an investigation, it was determined Daniel James Stoderl did obstruct the usage of an emergency communication device to prevent the victim from calling 911. Stoderl was subsequently charged with Obstruction of Emergency Communications, a Simple Misdemeanor.