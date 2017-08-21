Vera Joan Mathers

Vera Joan Mathers, 85, of New London, died Saturday, August 19, 2017 at New London Specialty Care. The memorial service for Mrs. V. Joan Mathers will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, August 24th at Elliott Chapel. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Pastor Rod Cooper will officiate. Inurnment will be held at Burge Cemetery at a later date. A memorial has been established for New London Christian Church. Light refreshments will be served at the chapel immediately following the service.