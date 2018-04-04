Vendor Information for Jefferson Street Farmers Market

The 2018 Jefferson St. Farmers Market, presented by Downtown Partners and supported by Two Rivers Bank & Trust, will take place on Thursdays from 4:30 to 7:30 PM for 22 weeks beginning May 3. Produce, food, and craft vendors interested in being part of the market can download the application and guidelines at www.greaterburlington.com, or call Downtown Partners at 319-208-0046. A discount rate is available to new seasonal vendors; returning vendors who pay by April 2 also get the early bird rate.

Downtown Partners, Burlington’s Main Street program, is a division of the Greater Burlington Partnership. The mission of Downtown Partners is to preserve and revitalize downtown Burlington by enhancing its economy, infrastructure, and historical and cultural features.