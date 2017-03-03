Venceslaus “Walter” Reneson

Venceslaus “Walter” Reneson 95, of Danville, Iowa, died Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at New London Specialty Care.

According to his wishes, Mr. Reneson has been cremated. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Elliott Chapel, New London. Pastor Dean Graber will officiate. Inurnment will be held in Pleasant Grove Cemetery of Henry County with full military honors by the Henry County Honor Guard. Visitation with the family present will be held from 1:00 PM until time of the service on Saturday. Memorials have been established to the New London Specialty Care Activity Program and Great River Hospice.