Velma Lucille Parsons Davey

Velma Lucille Parsons Davey, 88, passed away at the New London Specialty Care Center Sunday September 30, 2018. Velma was born to James and Jesse Parsons on September 22, 1930 in Lowell, Iowa. On June 27, 1948, she married Linder Davey. They later divorced. Velma was a hard working wife and mother who enjoyed being a homemaker and mother to their 3 children, Sheila, Shiree, and Steve. In 1974 she began working in the cafeteria at the New London High School working there for 23 years. She always made sure people were provided for and was always the first to volunteer to make a meal.

Velma’s true passion was with her kids and grandkids. She loved being a grandma to her 9 grandchildren. She enjoyed watching movies with them, attending their sporting events and doing puzzles together. She loved getting together with the whole family at holidays. She was also a huge Cubs fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Jesse Parsons and siblings, Dale Parsons, Louise Conard, and Delilah Thornburg.

She leaves behind her two daughters Sheila (Kent) Lamm and Shiree (Michael) Strawhacker of New London and son Steve (Deborah) Davey of North Liberty; grandchildren: Randy Lamm, Robin Burden, Jamie McKenzie, Cole Strawhacker, Shannon Mincks, Ashley Davey, Priscilla Hoover, Geoffery Hoover and Thaddeus Hoover and 11 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Christian Church’s Filling Station (304 East Main Street, New London) on Saturday, October 6th, with Pastor Dan Dingus officiating. Visitation with the family begins at 10 am, with a memorial service at 11:00 am. All are welcome. Memorials have been established to celebrate Velma’s life to the New London Fire and Rescue and the New London Specialty Care in her name. Cards can be sent to 304 Sunset Drive, New London, Iowa, 52645. Contact number: 319.931.4925