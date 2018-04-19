Vehicle Fire

On April 16, 2018, at approximately 7:05AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle on fire in the 3200 Grid of U.S. Highway 218 south of the Salem Stub in the northbound lanes of traffic. After deputies arrived on scene, it was found that a red, 1996, Ford Ranger had become fully engulfed in flames. The driver and owner of the vehicle, Jonathan Kramer of Donnellson, Iowa, stated the vehicle started to smoke when driving and caught fire after pulling onto the shoulder of the roadway. No injuries were reported in this incident. Salem Fire responded and extinguished the vehicle.