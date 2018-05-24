Vehicle Chase

On 05/23/2018 at approximately 10:28 a.m., officers of the Fairfield Police Department attempted to stop a black Harley Davidson motorcycle for a minor traffic offense. The motorcycle’s driver refused to stop and a high speed chase ensued.

The chase exceeded speeds of 100 miles per hour in several areas. Fairfield Police Department officers, Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office deputies, and Iowa State Patrol troopers all assisted in the chase.

The chase began in Fairfield, but eventually went south of Fairfield on Highway 1 to the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 16 where the motorcycle turned west onto Highway 16. The driver continued west on Highway 16 until the motorcycle ran out of gas on Old Highway 98 in Eldon.

55 year old William Lee Brown of Ottumwa was taken into custody. Brown is charged with Eluding, an aggravated misdemeanor, punishable by up to 2 years in prison and a fine up to $6,250.00

Other traffic charges may be pending.

A criminal charge is only an accusation. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Fairfield Police Department would like to thank the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol for their assistance in this high speed chase.