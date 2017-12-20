Vehicle and Chase

On 12-19-2017 the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, West Burlington Police Department, Burlington Fire and Rescue, and Danville Fire and Rescue responded to a motor vehicle accident with injury. A black Chrysler passenger car driven by Marquaysha Janae Brooks, 19 years old, led the Des Moines County Deputies and West Burlington Police Department on a high-speed vehicle chase from Gear Ave to the Danville Exit traveling westbound on Highway 34. Brooks attempted to exit at the Danville Exit at a high rate of speed and ended up crossing two ditches and went through a woven wire fence and came to rest in a plowed corn field. Brooks then fled on foot across the corn field, but was apprehended shortly thereafter. Deputy Phillips suffered a small cut on his hand during the foot pursuit. Brooks was transported by ambulance to the Great River Medical Center, where she was treated for minor injuries caused from the accident and later released. Brooks was arrested for Felony Eluding, Excessive Speed, No Proof of Insurance, Interference with Official Acts, Failure to Maintain Control, and Expired Plates and transported to the Des Moines County Correctional Center.