Vearl Hatfield McCombs

Vearl Hatfield McCombs, 99, of Farmington passed away at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at her daughter Karen Petty’s home.

She was born on June 19, 1920, at Downing, Missouri, the daughter of Robert and Bertha (Paris) Hatfield. In August 1937 she married Marvin E. Coop, they later divorced. In May 1969 Vearl married Ernest McCombs, he proceeded her in death January 27, 2000.

Survivors include her two daughters: Karen (David) McCombs Petty of Farmington, Iowa, Judith Coop Grabowski of Farmington, Iowa; a step-son: Fritz McCombs; five grandchildren: Daniel Petty of Janesville, Wisconsin, Emily Petty of Hiawatha, Iowa, Colonel R.L. (Barb) Grabowski of Fort Madison, Iowa; Vickey (Stephen Lee) Grabowski of Kansas City, Missouri; RoxAnn (Walter) Raisner of Glen Carbon, Illinois; six great grandchildren: Adam Grabowski, Alexandra Grabowski, Joseph Grabowski, Banning (Jamie) Grabowski, Bree Ann Lee, Gillen Ann Raisner; three great-great grandchildren: Carter Grabowski, Khole Lee, Karli Ladd. Also surviving are her special neighbor: and caregiver; Rayma Peterman; great nephew: Joe Bryant; and numerous nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; son-in-law: Harry; brothers: Ray, Gale, Edgar, and Carl; sisters: Blanche, Leota, Maxine, Letha, and Bessie.

Vearl was an avid quilter and gardener. She enjoyed flowers, fishing, camping, and family gatherings. She especially loved her family and was very proud of her Hatfield Heritage.

Per her wishes body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

There will be no services. A private burial will be held at a later date at the Croton Cemetery.

Memorials have been established in her memory for the Croton Cemetery or the Farmington EMT’s.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzlfuneralhomes.com .