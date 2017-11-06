Van Hits House

Saturday at about 7 am a vehicle hit a house at 401 N. Broadway in Mt. Pleasant and then left the scene. Police soon located Carlos Castro at 208 S. Jefferson. Castro had apparently been driving a minivan north on Broadway when he lost control. The van went thru the yard and struck the southeast corner of the house causing damage to the masonry and structural damage to the home’s interior. Castro was taken to Henry County Health Center and charged with failure to have a valid driver’s license and failure to maintain control.