Van Buren County Fair Royalty

Van Buren County Fair Royalty were crowned in ceremonies Monday Night in Keosauqua.

The 2017 Fair Queen is Mackenzie Winslow, daughter of Heather and Wayne Coffman and Mike and Barbie Winslow. The Junior Miss is Kylie Peck, daughter of Rodney and Sherry Peck. The Junior Miss Princess is Abbygail Scot, 10 year old daughter of Brian and Justina Scott. The Princess this year is 5 year old Paizley Mercer and the Little Miss Princess is 4 year old Eliza Ratterree, daughter of Carl and Mandy Ratterree.