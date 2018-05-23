Vacation Bible Schools!

Sugar Creek and Wayland Mennonite Churches

1209 Franklin Avenue, Wayland

Peace Lab: Discover God’s Way of Peace!

June 4 to June 8: 8:45 to 11:30am

Preschool through 6th Grade

Register at Sugar Creek’s Facebook Page

VBS Program June 8 at 7pm

First Presbyterian Church

902 S Walnut St, Mount Pleasant

Under Construction:

God’s Foundation of Faithfulness

June 11 to June 15: 9am to 2:30pm

Completed Grades K through 5

Call 319-986-5851 for more information

Registration Deadline is May 11

United Church of Crawfordsville

SON Surf Beach Bash

June 18 to June 22: 5:30 to 8pm

Preschool through 6th Grade

Brighton Churches

Brighton City Park and Pavilion

Babylon: Daniel’s Courage in Captivity

June 18 to June 22: 5:30 to 8:30pm

Ages 4 through 12

Pre-registration during Whoopee Days

or call 319-461-8558

Activities begin at the Brighton Community Building next to the City Hall.

Wellspring EFC

2501 S Grand Ave, Mt. Pleasant

Faith Lab

June 24 to June 28: 6:00 to 8:30pm

Age 4 through Entering 6th Grade

For details and registration info visit www.wellspringefree.com/vbs

First United Methodist

309 N Main Street, Mt. Pleasant

Hero Central:

Discover Your Strength in God!

July 9 to July 12: 6:00 to 8:30pm

Dinner will be served each night.

St. Alphonsus Catholic

607 S. Jackson St, Mt. Pleasant

Shipwrecked – Rescued by Jesus

July 16 to July 20: 6:00 to 8:45pm

Preschool (with an adult)

through 6th Grade

Call 319-931-3678.

Bethel Mennonite

3185 Wayland Road, Wayland

Shipwrecked – Rescued by Jesus

July 23 to July 24: 8:30am to 2:30pm

July 25: 8:30am to 12:00pm

Lunch and snacks will be served.

Preschool through 6th Grade

Register at Bethel’s Facebook Page

Special event in the evening on July 25

Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran

Parish Hall 201 Academy Avenue

This Changes Everything!

July 23 to July 26: 5:30 to 8:15pm

(supper provided)

Age 3 through 5th Grade

Call 319-254-2216 or register online at www.swedesburglutheran.org

Counselors from EWALU Bible Camp and Retreat Center will lead the program.

Pre-registration suggested by June 29