Vacation Bible Schools!Written by Theresa Rose on May 23, 2018
Sugar Creek and Wayland Mennonite Churches
1209 Franklin Avenue, Wayland
Peace Lab: Discover God’s Way of Peace!
June 4 to June 8: 8:45 to 11:30am
Preschool through 6th Grade
Register at Sugar Creek’s Facebook Page
VBS Program June 8 at 7pm
First Presbyterian Church
902 S Walnut St, Mount Pleasant
Under Construction:
God’s Foundation of Faithfulness
June 11 to June 15: 9am to 2:30pm
Completed Grades K through 5
Call 319-986-5851 for more information
Registration Deadline is May 11
United Church of Crawfordsville
SON Surf Beach Bash
June 18 to June 22: 5:30 to 8pm
Preschool through 6th Grade
Brighton Churches
Brighton City Park and Pavilion
Babylon: Daniel’s Courage in Captivity
June 18 to June 22: 5:30 to 8:30pm
Ages 4 through 12
Pre-registration during Whoopee Days
or call 319-461-8558
Activities begin at the Brighton Community Building next to the City Hall.
Wellspring EFC
2501 S Grand Ave, Mt. Pleasant
Faith Lab
June 24 to June 28: 6:00 to 8:30pm
Age 4 through Entering 6th Grade
For details and registration info visit www.wellspringefree.com/vbs
First United Methodist
309 N Main Street, Mt. Pleasant
Hero Central:
Discover Your Strength in God!
July 9 to July 12: 6:00 to 8:30pm
Dinner will be served each night.
St. Alphonsus Catholic
607 S. Jackson St, Mt. Pleasant
Shipwrecked – Rescued by Jesus
July 16 to July 20: 6:00 to 8:45pm
Preschool (with an adult)
through 6th Grade
Call 319-931-3678.
Bethel Mennonite
3185 Wayland Road, Wayland
Shipwrecked – Rescued by Jesus
July 23 to July 24: 8:30am to 2:30pm
July 25: 8:30am to 12:00pm
Lunch and snacks will be served.
Preschool through 6th Grade
Register at Bethel’s Facebook Page
Special event in the evening on July 25
Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran
Parish Hall 201 Academy Avenue
This Changes Everything!
July 23 to July 26: 5:30 to 8:15pm
(supper provided)
Age 3 through 5th Grade
Call 319-254-2216 or register online at www.swedesburglutheran.org
Counselors from EWALU Bible Camp and Retreat Center will lead the program.
Pre-registration suggested by June 29