Utilities Trustees Meeting Report

The Mt. Pleasant Utilities Board of Trustees met in regular session Tuesday afternoon. Treasurer Randy Neff reported gross receipts for the month of April at one million, 160 thousand, 874 dollars. Following a work session held Monday, the board was ready to approve the proposed fiscal year budget for 2018-19. Total water expenses are two million, 110 thousand, 800 dollars. Total water income is budgeted at two million, 77 thousand, 800 dollars. On the electric side income is expected to be eight million, 893 thousand dollars and total electric expenses are set seven million 661 thousand, 500 dollars. Total budgeted fixed assets were approved in the amount of two million, 708 thousand, 500 dollars. The board passed a resolution setting salaries for the supervisory employees and hourly wage rates for the non bargaining unit employees for the coming fiscal year. The employees will see an average increase of two and a half percent. Manager Jack Hedgecock gave an update on the well number 4 ground storage reservoir tank construction project. Plans are moving forward, just a little slower than expected. The design plans have been submitted to the sub contractors and a pre construction meeting is planned for next week. Actually, work is expected to begin mid June and should be done by the end of October. Another big project for the Utilities has been the integration of new technology in order to upgrade the generation control panel. This was a five hundred thousand dollar project that Hedgecock expects to come in significantly under budget due to all the work that was done in-house. The upgrade means the system is now fully automatic and generation of electricity will continue unhindered. Testing is complete and the project is completely done. The Utilities also has finished up work in connection with the Jefferson Street reconstruction project. Water crews replaced 22 services, one thousand feet of new main, multiple valves, two hydrants and a fireline. Upcoming projects include replacing two hundred feet of twelve inch main at Locust and Green, the new jail and law center, Mapleleaf parking lot and installing lines underground in McMillan Park.