Utilities Board Meeting

The Mt. Pleasant Utilities Board of Trustees met in regular session Tuesday afternoon. Manager Jack Hedgecock had several project updates for the board. The Utilities relocated a large portion of the water main in the intersection of Green and Locust Streets. That went smoothly but Hedgecock said moving along Warren Street didn’t go as well since several unexpected leaks were discovered. There was about $20,000 in unexpected expenses but Hedgcock said this was allowed for in the budget. Work has not started on the reservoir storage tank. There was concern that the completion date was coming up in October when Hedgecock learned the subcontractor had gone out of business. The contractor has found another company but the project was going to cost more. But with a contract in place the utilities will not be paying the difference. However, the reservoir will not be completed by the deadline. This is a three quarters of million gallon tank to be constructed on the lot between Adams and Lincoln Streets across from the Utilities office.

A back up well is now operational on the correctional facility grounds. There is more work to be done to chlorinate the water. The utilities worked with the prison to re-fit the well that was not being used.

There is a hold up finishing work in McMillan Park. The utilities have been working all summer moving overhead service to underground. The work also includes putting up new decorative street lights but delivery of the pole arms has been delayed twice.

Work continues on water and electric service for the new jail and law center and not too far from that site work is starting on the service for the new Robin Run housing development that will be a fairly large project including the installation of several thousand feet of 6 inch main.

Hedegecok also comment on the Mapleleaf parking lot project saying how great the cooperation was between all the entities that worked on it including the utilities.