Utilities Audit Report Available

CPA Associates PC, Certified Public Accountants, released the audit report on the Mount Pleasant Municipal Utilities dated October 17, 2017.

CPA Associates PC reported that the Utilities had operating revenues of $10, 897,232 and non-operating revenues of $21,687 for the year ended June 30, 2017.

Utilities’ operating expenses, including depreciation, totaled $9,259,471, a 0.2% decrease from the prior year, and included $6,082,183 for power, pumping and treatment plant, $1,652,776 for transmission and distribution and $1,524,512 for general and administrative.

A copy of this report is available for review in the Office of the Auditor of State and the Mount Pleasant Municipal Utilities’ office in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.