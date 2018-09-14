US Bank Robbery

The U.S. Bank in Mount Pleasant was robbed just before noon today (Friday). The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5’2″, wearing a fedora type hat. He left the bank and headed North in a white, Dodge Ram pickup truck. No information has been released regarding whether or not there was a weapon or what was taken in the robbery. KILJ did receive a report that police were seen on Winfield Avenue in pursuit of a vehicle matching the description at about noon. KILJ will share further details as soon as they are available.