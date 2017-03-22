Upfront from Rep. Dave Heaton

March 21, 2017

Title: We Have to Fix Mental Health

One of the questions that comes up at public forums that we hold once a month in our communities, is the status of mental health funding in the counties. Perhaps in seeking an answer to this question we need to look back and examine what got us here in the first place.

In 2011 the Legislature passed some major provisions that laid the ground work for redesign of the MHDS System. Those changes included:

Shift funding responsibility for the nonfederal share of Medicaid from the counties to the state.

Reorganize the system to be administered by counties on a regional basis in a manner that provides multiple points of access in the region for both Medicaid and non-Medicaid funded services in 14 regions.

Replace legal settlement as the basis for determining financial responsibility for MHDS services with a determination based on where an individual resides.

Meet the needs of consumers with disabilities in a responsive and cost-effective manner.

A work group was formed to make recommendations on eligibility criteria, Medicaid and non-Medicaid core services, outcome and quality measures, provider accreditation, and regional service plans. The state also, in an agreement with the counties, assumed the Medicaid portion that up to now the counties had been providing, at a cost of $240.9 million. As part of the shift, also known as the Medicaid County buyout, the state retained and appropriated to Medicaid approximately $190.0 million in General Fund Appropriations that were previously distributed to the counties, and made up the remaining $50 million as a new General Fund Appropriation in Medicaid.

This left the counties with the responsibility of providing the non- Medicaid services to the Medicaid eligible population. Medicaid will pay for only health care services. It does not contribute to any other support services that those with disabilities or chronic mental health might need. The redesign gave the responsibility to counties through regions (14) to deliver these services financed by a mental health levy that was capped at the 1996 level or less.

Eight counties here in southeast Iowa create the Southeast Iowa Link MH Region. These include Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Van Buren and Washington counties.

Southeast Iowa Link is doing an excellent job in providing and developing its Core and Core-Plus services. These include coordination of the services throughout the region; crisis services, treatment services, recovery services, community supported living, and employment and day programs. Other services include peer drop-in centers, jail diversion and staff training, which includes mental health first aid, trauma informed care and adverse childhood experiences. The region continues look at the additional ways to better support the MHDS population.

Not all regions are doing as well as our Southeast Iowa Link. Remember, the amount of property taxes available to a county was locked in at the 1996 rate. Conversely, we have urban counties in our state who have experienced a great increase in population along with a need for services. For example, Scott and Johnson Counties can only levy less than half of some their regional partners are able to. This results in our urban counties having to turn to the rural counties for additional resources to provide for the services within that urban county. This creates pressure on our rural counties, and they in turn have to increase their property taxes to subsidize the urban counties.

This is creating a lot of tension with some of the established regions. These regions are held together by 28E Agreements which can be fragile at best. Eastern Iowa Region, which includes Scott County, is experiencing internal dissention; Jackson, Clinton, Muscatine and Cedar Counties have reduced their mental health levies, placing Scott County and the region at risk. Scott County this next year will use their reserves to continue providing services, but these will be gone for the following year.

Johnson County is experiencing the same difficulty within their East Central Region. They have experienced a large increase in their population and do not have room in their MH levy to provide needed services and must rely on other counties in the region for assistance. That region’s future is being threatened.

Polk County’s population has increased by thirty percent since 1996 and they are limited to the monies that were available in that year. They are a region unto themselves, and even though they have resources in other county funds available, because they are at the cap they cannot utilize these resources.

Something must be done and it must be done now! The redesign we worked so hard to develop that has been so successful is now at risk, a victim of the MH Cap that was put in place in 1996. The state has grown; its needs have increased, and if we are to provide effective non-Medicaid services we need to address the MH property tax levy.

There are those out there who resist any increase in property taxes. This resistance is coming primarily from the rural areas. The need to raise the MH cap is needed in the urban counties. To address the system you need to develop equity between counties, and they need to be able to levy sufficient funds to provide for the necessary services.

I recognize there needs to be an approval process; first of all Board of Supervisors of those counties must agree to increase property taxes, but I don’t think they should be alone in making that decision. I feel that they need to submit their budget, which they annually do, to DHS and ask for approval. DHS will scrutinize their budget request, and if they feel a property tax increase is needed, they will grant them the opportunity.

