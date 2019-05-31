Updated Road Closures. Possible Changes Friday Morning

Henry County Roads closed as of Thursday evening (5/30/2019) due to water over the road:

Salem Rd (J-20) @ Bridge E of Lowell

250th St – W of Franklin Ave

Graham Ave (dirt section) between 150th St and 160th St

Henry-Jefferson Ave – S of Merrimac Rd

208th St between White Oak Rd and 200th St

253rd St (Oakland Mills) – Franklin Ave east

Freedom Ave (Oakland Mills) – N of 253rd St

265th St (Faulkner’s Access)

Graham Ave – E of Fremont Ave

260th St (Gibson Park)

Agency Rd between Benton Ave and Clayton Ave

Perkins Rd – N of Salem Rd

Nebraska Ave – S of 220th St

225th St – W of Racine Ave

320th St – W of New London Rd

Cass Ave – S of 260th St