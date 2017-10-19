UPDATE- Penitentiary Staff Assault

The staff member was beginning an escort when the offender struck the staff multiple times with a weapon. The staff member with assistance from responding staff were able to subdue the offender. The Corrections Department has confirmed that two homemade weapons were used in the assault.

The staff member was initially sent via ambulance to Fort Madison Community Hospital, but was then transported via ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospital’s, in Iowa City where he is in stable condition.

The offender is identified as Kieth Piper 6114510 who began his 45 year sentence out of Jasper County for Habitual Offender (Person).

Visiting for all offenders is suspended until further notice.

Iowa State Penitentiary continues to review and investigate this incident. Any incident of this nature is considered critical. Staff safety is the highest priority as the investigation into this matter continues. The Department will continue to attend to the needs of the injured officers of both today’s and the incident on Saturday and commends all responding staff for their prompt and excellent response to protect fellow officers and prevent any further harm.